WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.90. WisdomTree Investments shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 2,537 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $897.55 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

