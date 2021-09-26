WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.90. WisdomTree Investments shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 2,537 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

The firm has a market cap of $897.55 million, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

