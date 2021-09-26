Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.32

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 1214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter worth $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at $185,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

