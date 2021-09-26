Guild Holdings Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Guild in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Guild stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.