Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Increased by Analyst

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.54 on Friday. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

