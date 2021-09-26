FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “NA” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CSFB lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.32.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$22.83 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$35.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

