FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $5.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.67.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

