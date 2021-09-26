Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €53.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.17 ($81.37).

STM opened at €60.80 ($71.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.70. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €47.02 ($55.32) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

