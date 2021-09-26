Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €268.86 ($316.30).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €189.38 ($222.80) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €200.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €214.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

