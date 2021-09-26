Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €50.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.63 ($51.32).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.41. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

