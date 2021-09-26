Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €175.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €131.20 ($154.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €172.20 ($202.59).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €153.55 ($180.65) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €149.92. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

