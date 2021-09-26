HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €95.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.70 ($97.29).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €66.86 ($78.66) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is €72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.18. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

