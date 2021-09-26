Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “NA” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE:SMT opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.84 and a 12 month high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

