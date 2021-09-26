Berenberg Bank Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €25.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.24 ($29.70).

EPA CS opened at €23.51 ($27.65) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.86. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

