Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$24.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

