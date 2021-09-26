Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.33 ($45.10).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €30.73 ($36.15) on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.