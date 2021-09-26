Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,235 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

