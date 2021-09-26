Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.60 ($3.06) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.66 ($3.13).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

