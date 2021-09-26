Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

ETR BFSA opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30. Befesa has a 12-month low of €33.00 ($38.82) and a 12-month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.73.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

