Reviewing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LENSAR and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.94%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Atrion.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -69.54% -32.25% -27.64% Atrion 21.14% 12.97% 11.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 3.26 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.83 Atrion $147.59 million 8.42 $32.12 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atrion beats LENSAR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

