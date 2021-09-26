Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,021,237 shares of company stock worth $300,417,072 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Snap by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

