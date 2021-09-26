TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TGA stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.34.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
