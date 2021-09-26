TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TGA stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

