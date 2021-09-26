KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KBCSY. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.99.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

