Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMV Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for IMV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

Shares of IMV opened at C$2.19 on Friday. IMV has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

