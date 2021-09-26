Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on METC. B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of METC opened at $11.46 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $505.49 million, a PE ratio of 104.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

