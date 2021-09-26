Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Brink’s Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Brink’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 in the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Brink’s by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Brink’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Brink’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.