Minerva Neurosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,324 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,126% compared to the average volume of 1,005 call options.
NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.04 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
NERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
