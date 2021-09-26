Minerva Neurosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,324 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,126% compared to the average volume of 1,005 call options.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.04 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

