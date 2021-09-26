Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$13.75 to C$14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 75,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,890,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enerplus by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

