Vy Global Growth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VYGG)

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,237 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,002% compared to the typical volume of 203 call options.

VYGG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.74.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.