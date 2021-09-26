Coursera, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COUR) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Coursera’s (NASDAQ:COUR) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 27th. Coursera had issued 15,730,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $519,090,000 based on an initial share price of $33.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

COUR stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80. Coursera has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 5,042 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $184,234.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,105.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,983 shares of company stock valued at $35,223,862.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

