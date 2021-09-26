Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Increased by Analyst

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

RKT stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

