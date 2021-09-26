Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $91.08 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

