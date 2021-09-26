Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

