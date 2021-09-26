Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) to Hold

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abrdn PLC operates as an investment company. It offers a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. Abrdn PLC, formerly known as Standard Life, is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of SLFPY opened at $13.90 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

