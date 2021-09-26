PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

