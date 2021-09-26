Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

