TheStreet Upgrades Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LINK opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

