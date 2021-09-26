The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BKGFF opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.56. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

