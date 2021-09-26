Piper Sandler Increases Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $42.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Veritex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

