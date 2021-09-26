Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Valeo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

VLEEY opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeo (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.