iPower (IPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, analysts expect iPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iPower alerts:

IPW stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. iPower has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPW shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of iPower in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.