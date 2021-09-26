H2O Innovation (HEOFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $2.05 on Friday. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $174.81 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

Earnings History for H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

