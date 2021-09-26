H2O Innovation (HEOFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $2.05 on Friday. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $174.81 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

