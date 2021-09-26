Insider Buying: The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) insider David Arthur Raggett bought 2,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,460 ($7,133.52).

Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Friday. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.