Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 25,000 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, with a total value of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

DGE opened at GBX 3,484 ($45.52) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,529.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,372.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,664.38 ($47.88).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

