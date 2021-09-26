Insider Buying: Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Acquires £50,008 in Stock

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) insider Keith Neilson bought 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, with a total value of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

Shares of CRW opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £817.12 million and a P/E ratio of 49.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,337.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,348.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Craneware plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) target price on shares of Craneware in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

