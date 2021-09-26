aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53.62 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, aelf has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $352.27 million and approximately $53.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.00309243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011706 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

