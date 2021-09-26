GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0021

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,403.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00102885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,348.15 or 1.00426432 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.52 or 0.06712432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.73 or 0.00758215 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,354,825 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.