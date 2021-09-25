CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $148,891.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042775 BTC.

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

