-$0.92 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.75). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.70. 55,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.44. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

