LGCY Network (LGCY) Market Cap Tops $148.03 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $148.03 million and approximately $625,191.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00125877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042771 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LGCYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.